Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 174,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 174,924 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 328,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $62,961,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 119,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

