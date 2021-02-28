Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.06% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.