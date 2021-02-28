Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.06% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.
Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.64.
fuboTV Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
