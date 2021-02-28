SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SFL by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in SFL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 1,202,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

