SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,464. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

