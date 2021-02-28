Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in February

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the January 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Sharp alerts:

Shares of SHCAY stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.35. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.