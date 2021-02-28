SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0005

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $274,490.58 and approximately $37.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.11 or 0.03133729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00364198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.44 or 0.01017480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00489668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00391750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00242797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00022842 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

