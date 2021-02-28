ShipChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $546,999.05 and $2.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00703972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038676 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

