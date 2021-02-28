Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX and IDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Shivom is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

