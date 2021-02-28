Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Drops By 98.0%

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACCA opened at $0.04 on Friday. Acacia Diversified has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

