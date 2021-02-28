Short Interest in ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Increases By 70,400.0%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 70,400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 4.41. ADOMANI has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

