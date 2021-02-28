Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Grows By 5,640.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 5,640.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 49.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWMC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

