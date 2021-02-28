Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Increases By 3,296.0%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 3,296.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ARREF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.92 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 3.49.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

