Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 99.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

