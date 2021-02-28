Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 99.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.
About Amex Exploration
