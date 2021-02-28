Short Interest in Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Drops By 99.9%

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the January 28th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSHPF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

