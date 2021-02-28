Short Interest in Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Drops By 99.9%

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the January 28th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BSHPF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
About Bahamas Petroleum
