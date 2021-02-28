Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Grows By 1,453.5%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.5% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,065,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Beyond Commerce stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.