Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Grows By 1,453.5%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.5% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,065,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Beyond Commerce stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in December 2008.

