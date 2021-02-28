Short Interest in BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Drops By 86.1%

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the January 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGMD opened at $0.12 on Friday. BG Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

