Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Expands By 2,100.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Boozt AB has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.