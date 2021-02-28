Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 98.3%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

