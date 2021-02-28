Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Drops By 90.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNTMF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Cansortium in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

