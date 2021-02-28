Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Increases By 5,900.0%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHSYF opened at $1.01 on Friday. China Medical System has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products to hospital and medical institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for the treatment of blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

