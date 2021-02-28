Short Interest in Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Grows By 53,800.0%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 53,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Clean TeQ stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Clean TeQ has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
Clean TeQ Company Profile
