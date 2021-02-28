Short Interest in Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Grows By 53,800.0%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 53,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Clean TeQ stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Clean TeQ has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Clean TeQ Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

