Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Drops By 85.8%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the January 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CCHGY opened at $31.10 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

