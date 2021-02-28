Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Declines By 97.3%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFXTF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

