Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Rises By 1,865.5%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, an increase of 1,865.5% from the January 28th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $6,236,000.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGNR opened at $10.56 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.