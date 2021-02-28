Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Grows By 68,400.0%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 68,400.0% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

