Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 84.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the January 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ETW opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
