Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 84.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the January 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETW opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 132,883 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,037,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 161,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 562,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.