Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Grows By 44,650.0%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 44,650.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EVAHF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. EGF Theramed Health has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

