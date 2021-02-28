Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Expands By 6,750.0%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 6,750.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $7.20 on Friday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

