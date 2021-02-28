Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Declines By 85.4%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 28th total of 378,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELYS opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,223.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 357,500 shares of company stock worth $1,094,950. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

