Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 5,000.0%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $5,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.