Short Interest in Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Decreases By 90.6%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the January 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EXDI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Exactus has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.95.

Get Exactus alerts:

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.