Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Drops By 87.4%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the January 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

