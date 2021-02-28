Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Increases By 11,600.0%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 11,600.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX opened at $0.08 on Friday. GB Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
GB Sciences Company Profile
