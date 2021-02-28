Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Drops By 87.8%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the January 28th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,863 shares of company stock valued at $239,586. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

