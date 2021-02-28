Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Expands By 15,793.6%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,232,900 shares, a growth of 15,793.6% from the January 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HITIF opened at $0.60 on Friday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

