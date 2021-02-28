Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Declines By 90.2%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the January 28th total of 182,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HPX opened at $10.25 on Friday. HPX has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

