Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Expands By 947.3%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 947.3% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

HNP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

