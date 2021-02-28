Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declines By 86.4%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 28th total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE IGT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.34.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,217,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

