Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Rises By 7,059.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 7,059.0% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PSCE stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.