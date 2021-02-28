Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Decreases By 89.3%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the January 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,829,000.

Shares of VTN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

