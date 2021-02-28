Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Drops By 90.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 36.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $25.32 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

