Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Declines By 95.0%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 28th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $93.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.