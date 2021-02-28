Short Interest in Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Decreases By 85.7%

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KIDBQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Kid Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80.

About Kid Brands

Kid Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and dÃ©cor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands.

