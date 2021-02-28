Short Interest in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Declines By 89.7%

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the January 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KONAQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. Kona Grill has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Kona Grill Company Profile
