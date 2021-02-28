Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 84.5%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.40 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

