Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Increases By 4,452.5%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 910,500 shares, an increase of 4,452.5% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,821.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAANF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maanshan Iron & Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

