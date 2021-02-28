Short Interest in Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Expands By 3,400.0%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Medivir AB (publ) stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Medivir AB has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.