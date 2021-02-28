Short Interest in Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Expands By 3,400.0%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Medivir AB (publ) stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Medivir AB has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.
Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.