Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Decreases By 84.9%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the January 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.