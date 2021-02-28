Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Grows By 9,340.0%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 9,340.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 513,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.86% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAOV stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. NanoVibronix has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

