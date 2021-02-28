Short Interest in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Drops By 84.6%

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMY opened at $13.79 on Friday. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.
