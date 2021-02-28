Short Interest in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Drops By 84.6%

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMY opened at $13.79 on Friday. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 551,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 548,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

